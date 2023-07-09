TLTB steadfast on new special fund

Isoa Tuwai

The iTaukei Land Trust Board remains steadfast in their plan to establish a special fund for iTaukei, which will be funded by their 10 percent poundage.

General Manager Estate Services, Isoa Tuwai, highlighted this at a consultation with landowners at the Friendly North Inn Hotel in Labasa this week.

Tuwai says this is part of efforts to help alleviate poverty among iTaukei, as the latest statistics have revealed that 75 percent of people living in poverty are indigenous Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have our resources, yet we have been classified to be poor. We are poor in money, but rich in resources. We need to collaborate to help establish the iTaukei. We cannot rely on the government; we need to help ourselves first.”

Tuwai says this has called for collaborative efforts to help improve the livelihood of iTaukei, which is aligned with the aspirations of the iTaukei Affairs Ministry.

He emphasizes the utilization of land to maximize the return for landowners.

The setup of the special fund was endorsed at the recent Great Council of Chiefs meeting in Bau, and TLTB plans to implement it by January next year.