TLTB launches new website

[Source: TLTB]

The re-branded iTaukei Land Trust Board has made significant strides in embracing digital business and advanced technology by revamping its website.

At its 462nd Board Meeting on Monday, the new website was officially launched.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu, says the website is a testament to the Board’s commitment to creating an inclusive and user-friendly digital experience.

He adds the design captures the essence of diversification, ensuring that anyone, regardless of their background or technological proficiency, can easily access and navigate the site.

He says its new design and layout are modern and engaging with interactive elements including the use of videos and multimedia content to enhance user engagement.

TLTB interim Chief Executive Solo Nata believes this new interactive website will improve customer service to all landowners and tenants using mobile phones and tablets.