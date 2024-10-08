TLTB faces challenges formalizing squatter settlements

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has faced challenges addressing the growing issue of squatters due to political interference by previous governments.

This, according to TLTB Chief Executive Officer Solomone Nata.

He says squatter settlements, particularly in prime real estate areas, have led to a decrease in land value as they often do not adhere to development, health, and building regulations.

Nata describes formalizing these informal settlements as a “massive exercise” requiring significant financial resources.

TLTB has identified 42 informal settlements across the country for development. Of these, only five percent (two sites—Ledrusasa Subdivision in Nadi and Waidamudamu in the Central Division) have been completed with individual leases granted to residents.

Another 19 percent of the sites have expired leases, with landowning units yet to renew them, while 76 percent are still under development.

Nata emphasized that squatter issues are not unique to Fiji but are common in many developing countries.

Squatting, particularly in peri-urban areas, has been a part of Fiji’s socio-economic landscape since colonial times.

While originally a practice of goodwill by landowners, it has since evolved, and today, many squatters occupy native land without formal agreements.

TLTB, Nata states, is working closely with the government, through the Ministry of Housing & Community Development and the Director of Lands, to upgrade and formalize these settlements.

He says the goal is to provide standardized housing, improve access to basic utilities, and address environmental, health, and safety concerns in these areas.

Recently, the Waidamudamu Settlement near Koronivia was formalized, providing secure residential leases to 274 residents.

The project included infrastructure development, such as roads, water, electricity, drainage, and the surveying of individual lots.

Nata says for landowners, this project has created a legitimate income stream from lease rentals, allowing them to invest in long-term commercial projects.

He adds that for residents, securing a lease has turned their homes into assets that can be used to access financial assistance.

However, Nata warns that informal settlers on iTaukei or reserve land always face the risk of landowners reclaiming their lands.

This could result in squatters losing their homes if formal agreements are not established.

Nata reiterates that TLTB remains committed to working with stakeholders and landowning units to ensure that informal settlements are properly developed.