TLTB confirms land ownership

Chair and Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu [File Photo]

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has confirmed the ownership of two parcels of land and the allotment of another in the Lomaiviti province.

The lands in question, located in the District of Nairai, include Nasinu and Nukulekaleka with areas of 89 acres and 39 acres, respectively.

These parcels have been confirmed as the rightful property of the Bete clan of Tovulailai village on Nairai Island.

Chair and Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu highlighted the Board’s critical role in overseeing land reservations and the allotment of land to extinct clans.

Vasu says this is in line with the mandates outlined in sections 15 and 19 of the iTaukei Land Trust Act 1940.

“We have written to the Turaga ni Mataqali of the Mataqali Bete, Tovulailai Village, and the Turaga ni Koro of Draiba village through the Lomaiviti Provincial Office to notify them of these confirmations. We’ve also provided copies of the relevant registers to substantiate the work that has been carried out.”

In addition to confirming ownership of the two parcels, TLTB has also approved the allotment of the Draiba land (Lot 26), covering 59 acres, to the village of Draiba and its inhabitants in the Tikina of Nasinu.

These developments reflect the ongoing efforts of the iTaukei Land Trust Board to manage iTaukei lands and ensure proper allocation in accordance with legal frameworks designed to protect the rights and interests of the iTaukei people.