TLTB collects $1.4 million in weeks

TLTB [File Photo]

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has collected more than $1.4 million over the last three weeks following the launch of a major arrears exercise.

Chief Executive, Solomoni Nata had earlier expressed concern regarding the escalating rent arrears, which amounted to around $20.1 million as of May.

Nata says in January, the initial arrears was $27 million from 26,991 tenants.

By 31st May, TLTB saw a 25 percent decrease, equivalent to $6.8 million, bringing the current balance down to $20.1 million from 18,803 tenants.

For this year, TLTB aims to achieve a 60% reduction in arrears, translating to $16.2 million, by the end of December.

Nata says despite only being measured over the last three weeks, he remains optimistic about further reducing the arrears.

He attributes this success to the implementation of key legal strategies and improved rent collection methods, including the engagement of bailiffs, house-to-house visits, and increased public awareness through the media.

Nata is urging all tenants who owe money to visit any of their TLTB offices to make arrangements and pay their rent arrears.

He stresses that it is essential to avoid any future hardships.