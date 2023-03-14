TLTB board of trustees announces appointment of new directors

Ratu Jese Qalirea (from left), Emosi Toga, Solomone Nata.

The Board of Trustees of the iTaukei Land Trust Board (TLTB) has announced the appointment of three new directors.

Solomone Nata, Ratu Jese Qalirea, and Emosi Toga have been appointed to the board, bringing with them a wealth of land management and commercial experience, strategic planning, valuation, and leadership skills.

iTaukei Affairs Minister Ifereimi Vasu says the new appointees will help TLTB in its new business direction and lift the standards of service delivery of the board to the landowners and stakeholders.

Nata, who was a former staff of TLTB, holds a Bachelor’s Degree in land management and a Postgraduate Degree in climate change.

He manages his land management consultancy called Nata Land Pte Limited.

Qalirea is a network engineer by profession, while Toga was a former employee of TLTB from 1983 until his retirement in 2007.

The three new appointees will be replacing Isikeli Tikoduadua, Lawrence Tikaram, and Wainikiti Bogidrau, whose term on the board has expired.