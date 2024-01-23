Timely assistance for Silana villagers

[Source: Kalaveti Vodo Ravu/ Facebook]

The people of Silana in Dawasamu, Tailevu, received a much-needed boost from the Ministry of Fisheries that will help with their fishing activities.

The villagers received a 23 ft boat and a 40hp engine.

The Ministry says that with this assistance, villagers will be able to properly plan their fishing activities so that there is a steady source of income for the village.

The village also received their cooperative registration certificate from the director of the Department of Cooperatives, Faizal Khan.

Silana Village Cooperative Limited member Marica Bolei thanked the Ministry for their timely assistance, as it will boost their fishing business.