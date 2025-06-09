TikToker denied bail, remanded in custody

A 31-year-old farmer and TikTok user, Lui Bale Vuibureta, has been denied bail and remanded in custody after facing three criminal charges.

Vuibureta appeared before Magistrate Josaia Waqaivolavola, charged with causing harm by posting electronic communication under the Online Safety Act, criminal intimidation, and indecently insulting or annoying a person under the Crimes Act.

It is alleged that on August 14th in Nadi, Vuibureta went live on TikTok and posted derogatory remarks against Information Minister Lynda Tabuya, intending to cause her harm.

He also faces a charge of threatening the Minister’s reputation with intent to cause alarm, and a further count of using vulgar language to insult her modesty.

The Magistrate ordered that Vuibureta remain in remand, while defence counsel has been granted 14 days to file a bail application.

The matter has been adjourned to October 1st.

