Tikoduadua urges cremation amid burial space shortage

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua believes that cremation is a simple and convenient method that can address the scarcity of burial lands.

Therefore, Tikoduadua is urging people to reconsider their perception of cremation.

During a debate, the Minister highlighted the recommendations made by the standing committee for Fijians to take their loved ones who have passed away to bury them in their respective villages as a means to solve the lack of burial space.

He points out the reality of the situation with the burial grounds.

“I live in Davuilevu housing, which is right next to the crematorium and the cemetery. The cemetery is filling up very quickly. I also know that the informal settlement located behind the crematorium and the cemetery is actually the reserve land for the cemetery.”

Tikoduadua believes that one may set aside the customs and beliefs since the crisis involving the burial ground is genuine.

The Minister stresses that there are many benefits to cremation, and it is one area that has been developed in Fiji.