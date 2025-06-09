Three Yavusas back Mount Kasi development

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources]

The Vanua Yanawai, made up of three Yavusas including the Mataqali Naveitokaki, has formally backed the government’s plans to redevelop Mount Kasi.

During a traditional ceremony in Dawara Village last week, landowners presented a tabua to Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo, a clear signal of their support.

The endorsement marks a major step forward for the project, which has faced delays in recent years.

Vosarogo informed the landowners that the government is taking a new approach that offers more than just lease payments and royalties.

He says the plan includes deeper landowner involvement in how the development is managed and benefits are shared.

“Mount Kasi will not just be about royalties. It will be about empowering landowners to participate in and benefit from the entire value chain through service provision, business ventures, and enterprise development. Our people will not be spectators. They will be partners.”

The Turaga ni Mataqali Naveitokaki says the meeting addressed long-standing concerns and gave him confidence to move forward.

Vosarogo says the Ministry will continue consultations with landowners across Cakaudrove to keep traditional leaders involved at every stage.

Mount Kasi is seen as a key opportunity to boost local economic development in the north.

