Three rushed to hospital following accident

Three people have been rushed to hospital after an accident at Laqere in Nasinu involving an ambulance and a private vehicle.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro says the three taken to hospital include the occupants of the ambulance and a woman from the private vehicle.

Details surrounding the accidents are still sketchy as police continue to gather information.

A video circulating on social media shows the ambulance lying on its side near the traffic lights at Laqere.

By-standers were quick to respond, pulling people out of the ambulance, including a nurse who is seen emerging from the ambulance in PPE.