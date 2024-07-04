Three charged with murder in June

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP). [File]

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions says three people were charged with murder in the month of June.

It says a total of 29 people were charged with 38 counts of non-sexual violence offences last month.

A 29-year-old man was charged with the murder of his 25-year-old wife. The accused allegedly stabbed the victim in the neck with a kitchen knife, resulting in her death.

A 32-year-old man was charged with the murder of a 28-year-old man, while in another incident, a 45-year-old man was charged with the murder of a 38-year-old man and assault causing actual bodily harm to a 50-year-old man.

There was one incident where a 29-year-old man was charged with the unlawful wounding of his 27-year-old girlfriend.

The ODPP says there was one incident where a 22-year-old man was charged with arson. It is alleged the accused set fire to his 31-year-old cousin’s house and was also charged with an act with intent to cause grievous harm to his 29-year-old girlfriend.