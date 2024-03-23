Thousands join walk for acceptance and rehabilitation

More than 2,000 people from around Vanua Levu turned the streets of Labasa into a ‘sea of yellow’ this morning as they journeyed together in support of acceptance and second chances initiatives.

This is the first walk for the friendly North, and they showed their support after two weeks of awareness campaigns around Vanualevu.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, who led the walk, acknowledged the Fiji Corrections Services and Acting Commissioner Salote Panapasa for their continuous support and rehabilitation work for inmates and former inmates.

Ratu Wiliame also expressed gratitude to the people of the friendly North and the chiefs around Labasa for their ongoing support and understanding of the Yellow Ribbon project.

The walk began with aerobics before participants embarked on a 4-kilometer walk, concluding with entertainment provided by inmates serving at Vaturekuka and a dog show.

Attendees also had the opportunity to purchase products made by inmates, which were on sale at the Subrail Park grounds.