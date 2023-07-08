The Great Finn’ receives highest honour

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere officiated at the Special Investiture ceremony for Father Alan Joseph Finn, c.m, at St. John the Apostle Parish in Natovi yesterday.

Father Finn, who is commonly known as ‘The Great Finn’, was awarded the Honorary Companion of the Order of Fiji (CF), an award that is bestowed on one for eminent achievement and merit of the highest degree in service to Fiji or humanity at large.

Ratu Wiliame says Father Finn, as a Vincentian who has resided in Fiji since 1964, has devoted over six decades of unwavering obedience to the spirit and tradition of the founder of the Congregation of the Mission, Saint Vincent de Paul, who called the poor “our masters who feed us” through his service to the church and to Fiji and its people.

Article continues after advertisement

“Fiji is indeed indebted to missionaries who left the comfort and safety of their families, homes, and their country to come and serve in Fiji as educators, health workers, builders and importantly so to be ministers of life sharing the gospel with our people.”



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Father Finn is also known to be a compassionate educator in addition to being a priest.

He was instrumental in the establishment of Natovi Primary School, which is now known as Saint Vincent de Paul Primary School and St. Vincent College.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

President Katonivere thanked Father Finn for his service to Fiji and congratulated him on being conferred the Order of Fiji.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]