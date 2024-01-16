Testing to be conducted on PRB block

The Public Rental Board today signed an agreement with Suva based Kapadia Consultants to carry out testing on its Mead Road Block five property in Nabua.

General Manager Timoci Naleba says the testing on the property will cost $50, 000 which is being financed by PRB.

The building was vacated last year after it was deemed unsafe following a ground survey.

Naleba says it will take three months to conduct the testing.

“From this first test then we should be able to understand the strengths of the other buildings as well because they are all built at the same time.”

Naleba says once the testing is concluded they will then be able to establish whether the building needs to be demolished or just needs a structural upgrade.