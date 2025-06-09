Termites wreck 44 schools

[file photo]

Termites have disrupted classes in 44 Western Division schools, with 11 severely damaged.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro has pointed this out in Parliament.

He said the pests threaten school buildings and pose safety risks to students and staff.

Article continues after advertisement

“The immediate responses from the Ministry of Education, we are working in close collaboration with the key partners UNICEF Pacific and the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji in the implementation of multi-faceted emergency responses. Short-term measure, UNICEF Pacific has provided temporary tent facilities to ensure that learning is not disrupted and to date, six of the severely affected schools have received tents which can accommodate up to 50 students.”

Radrodro states the Ministry is working with UNICEF Pacific and the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji to tackle the problem.

Temporary tents have been set up at six badly affected schools to keep students learning.

Radrodro detailed a plan using termite-resistant classrooms and regular chemical treatments to stop further damage.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.