FijiFirst MP’s meet to discuss way forward

The 19 FijiFirst Members of Parliament met today to look at the repercussions of what transpired yesterday.

FijiFirst MP Semi Koroilavesau says they are looking at what the alternatives are and are trying to map out what’s best.

Several members including two key figures former Prime Minister and FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama and founding member Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum resigned last week and the resignation letters were handed to the Registrar of Political Parties Ana Mataiciwa yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

Koroilavesau says it is unfortunate that the officials have decided to dismantle the Party structure.

He adds that they are going to wait for a decision from the Registrar of Political Parties Ana Mataiciwa.

Late last month, the Registrar of Political Parties had issued a notice to FijiFirst to amend its constitution by 28th of this month or face deregistration as the party constitution did not have guidelines on how to resolve internal disputes.