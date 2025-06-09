Terminal upgrade boosts safety and commuter experience

[File Photo]

The refurbished Suva Bus Station is now safer and more efficient for the estimated 20,000 people who use the facility daily.

The upgrade, valued at $1 million, was carried out by the Suva City Council, Fiji Roads Authority, China Railway No. 5, and development partners.

Works included improved signage, clearer pedestrian pathways, resealing of surfaces, repainting, drain cleaning, and the installation of surveillance cameras.

Many commuters have welcomed the improvements, saying services are far better than in previous years.

Taione Vatukarisito says the station now provides a smoother and more pleasant travel experience.

“It’s great what the Suva City Council has done, and we are grateful for it. Only one thing — we need some shelter from strong wind and rain.”

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the project has addressed long-standing concerns raised by the public.

“As you will understand, at that time, there was a lot of discussion and social media posts about what was happening. It’s really great that the work has now been completed, especially for our citizens here in Suva. Security cameras have been installed, adding a layer of protection and enhancing monitoring.”

Ro Filipe says his ministry will continue working closely with the Ministry of Local Government and the SCC to deliver further transformation.

“Ministry, FRA, Public Works, all entities should work together, and we should not be expending a lot of energy on issues that should be resolved between government agencies. We will work out the best arrangement because, at the end of the day, what matters most is delivering for the people.”

Phase One of the project has been completed.

Phase Two will see the construction of Terminal Four at the current MPI site, a modern double-storey facility aimed at improving passenger services and serving as a meeting point for cruise ship tourists.

The development is expected to strengthen Suva’s position as a key transport and tourism hub.

