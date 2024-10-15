Temporary road closure planned for Nakasi

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook]

There will be a temporary road closure on Kings Road, specifically along the Suva-bound lanes, from the Naulu Road junction to the Adi Lady Davila Road junction, from 7am to 7pm on October 20th.

During this period, the Fiji Roads Authority will carry out necessary works, including trimming three large trees with branches encroaching on the pedestrian footpath, cycle lane, bus shelter, and part of the road.

The FRA states that this initiative is part of its commitment to ensuring safe access for both pedestrians and motorists.

During the closure, all traffic heading to Suva will be diverted via Nakasi Road, Vavalagi Road, and Vishnu Deo Road before returning to Kings Road.