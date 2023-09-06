Telstra denies claims about Digicel Pacific

Telstra has affirmed that Digicel Pacific is actively monitoring its network to prevent and swiftly respond to any suspicious activities arising from the issuance of global title leases.

These measures have been taken in light of allegations suggesting that individuals, likely private operatives, have been launching attacks on mobile devices worldwide by obtaining or leasing “global titles” associated with Digicel Pacific.

Additionally, there are allegations that Digicel Pacific Global was used for making dubious inquiries.

A representative from Telstra has emphasized there is no concrete evidence indicating those leasing these global titles have specifically targeted Digicel Pacific’s customers, including those in Fiji.

The global titles mentioned in the data list provided to Telstra by the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab no longer have a customer relationship with Digicel Pacific and have been blocked from legitimate access.

Over the past fourteen months, Digicel Pacific has terminated agreements with 12 global title lessees, and they plan to conclude dealings with the remaining few by April 2024, or earlier if investigations reveal breaches of contractual obligations.

The spokesperson highlights that once Digicel Pacific terminates a global title lease, the associated global title is promptly blocked from accessing global networks provided by their signaling partners within a span of 12 hours.

The Telstra spokesperson underscored Digicel Pacific’s compliance with the GSMA’s Global Title Code of Conduct, which is also enshrined in all their agreements.

It’s worth noting that Telstra acquired Digicel Pacific operations in Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Nauru, Samoa, Tonga, and Vanuatu in July of the previous year.