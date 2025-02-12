Teen arrested for alleged robbery

[ FilePhoto ]

An 18-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in an aggravated robbery case in Siberia, Labasa.

The suspect is alleged to have forcefully entered a 75-year old victim’s home on Monday.

It is alleged he assaulted the victim when he was confronted and later stole assorted items which included liquor and cash.

The suspect remains in custody and investigators are pursuing leads into the involvement of another suspect.

