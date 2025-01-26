Technical education provides new opportunities

Pacific Polytech is stepping up to provide education and opportunities for school leavers, offering them a chance to gain technical skills that can help avoid the risk of straying onto the wrong path.

PR & Marketing Coordinator Jagdish Chand highlights the importance of targeting this group of students.

Chand says that without proper guidance and education, these young individuals could be easily swayed into unhealthy choices, which would not benefit either their community or themselves.

“We are targeting that market because that is the group that, if those students are not looked after, they might stray away. The idea is to get these people into employment faster.”

He adds that by providing these students with technical training, opens doors to meaningful career paths.

Losalini Delana, a trainer at Pacific Polytech, says most students are school leavers, with the institute focusing on skill development and hands-on experience.

“At the beginning when they come for enrolment, these students have no knowledge at all of what they face in the workplace. We take them in, skill them, and put them in the field to go and work.”

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says TVET education will continue to be a key alternative for students facing academic challenges, providing them with options while still in school.