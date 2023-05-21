Teachers urged to be purpose driven

[File Photo]

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says it is important that every school team evaluate and reflect on Term One, diagnose its activities, identify gaps and shortfalls, and put the puzzles together in Term Two to ensure effective learning and teaching.

The new school term commences tomorrow for teachers and Tuesday for students.

Radrodro says setting the direction and motivating teachers to consider learning and teaching a core business of teachers in the school system must be a priority if heads of schools plan to do better in Term Two.

Education Minister, Aseri Radrodro.

He says Term Two will certainly be a term with challenges of a different nature.

However, the Minister for Education reiterates that a team that stays together grows together; therefore, if teachers in schools support each other to help improve quality service delivery, those challenges will turn into opportunities where students will realize their potential to do better in Term Two.

He adds that heads of schools and teachers deserve to be supported by MOE officials and other stakeholders in order to raise standards to new heights.

Radrodro further lamented that while Term Two will have extracurricular activities, teachers must always be purpose-driven and should not lose focus. The school system must be tuned to attract and retain students and to ensure that students complete learning at all levels.