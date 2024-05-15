Teacher welfare and policy reform vital

[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook]

The Education Ministry reiterates its commitment to improving teachers’ welfare through reviewing and developing policy frameworks that are aligned with the current needs of the education sector.

While the review of the Education Act 1966 is currently underway, the Ministry is also calling on relevant stakeholders such as the Fijian Teachers Association and Fiji Teachers Union to contribute their ideas and suggestions.

Minister Aseri Radrodro highlights the need for a collective approach by teachers to impart knowledge, mentor students, and instill values that go beyond textbooks.

He made these remarks at the 94th Fiji Teachers Union Conference in Nadi last week.

“In recent years we witnessed a rapidly changing landscape characterized by technological advancements and evolving pedagogies. As your employer, I ask that you stand with the coalition government to adapt and embrace change to enhance the quality of education we deliver.

Radrodro adds with a shared commitment, they aim to empower educators and students alike, paving the way for a brighter future for Fiji’s education system.