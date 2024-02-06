Teacher facing corruption charges bailed

[File Photo]

A school teacher appeared before the Nadi Magistrates Court yesterday charged with corruption.

Alvin Savendra Raju has been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption with one count of obtaining financial advantage.

It is alleged that between June and October 2020 in the Western Division, Raju, submitted online applications on behalf of two teachers for the Fiji Water Education Grant program, without the knowledge of the said Teachers.

The court heard that as a result of such conduct, Raju obtained a financial advantage of $7,000 from the Grant program for himself.

He knew he was not eligible to receive the said financial advantage.

Senior State Counsel Joseph Work informed the Court that the first phase of disclosures has been served.

The Resident Magistrate has granted a non-cash bail of $500 to Raju and has him not to re-offend while on bail.

He has also been told not to interfere with prosecution witnesses and report to the Lautoka Police Station.

A stop-departure order has been issued against Raju.

The matter has been adjourned to May 20th.