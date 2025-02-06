Taxi drivers urged not refuse risky jobs

Naodamu taxi base operator Hussain Ali says this is to ensure driver and passenger safety.

Labasa taxi operators will not force drivers to provide services they deem risky.

The stance comes following a recent robbery and threat incident involving a Naodamu taxi base driver.

“There is no force for the drivers to take this job; if any drunk people come, drivers refuse to take the jobs. It’s up to them; we’re not forcing them to take the job.”

Ali claims this issue has long persisted, affecting night drivers.

He further claims that sometimes passengers are drunk and also demand money from drivers.

Labasa Taxi Association Secretary Sujit Kumar says drivers serve the public, but some individuals’ intentions are hard to judge.

Kumar is urging drivers to be cautious and prioritize their safety.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says they will soon meet with taxi operators on proactive measures.

The investigation into last week’s alleged assault and robbery of a Labasa taxi driver continues.