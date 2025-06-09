Task force targets financial offenders

[Photo Credit: Fiji Police Force]

The Tax Crimes Task Force will strengthen whistleblower protection and improve cross-border investigations.

It will also enhance financial intelligence gathering while ensuring taxpayer data remains secure.

Taskforce Chair Nitin Gandhi states the Memorandum of Understanding strengthens coordination, transparency and compliance among Fiji’s enforcement and regulatory agencies.

Taskforce Chair Nitin Gandhi.

He adds it formalises a year of cooperation and enables seamless intelligence sharing to protect Fiji’s financial systems.

“I want to take this opportunity to sincerely thank each of our partner agencies. Your support, collaboration and thoughtful contributions to the draft MOU have been instrumental in bringing us to this point. Your commitment to this initiative reflects a shared dedication to upholding the rule of law and protecting the integrity of Fiji’s financial systems. To further strengthen our capabilities, we have initiated new recruitment efforts to expand and empower the task force.”

The task force is also empowered to recommend legislative reforms to keep tax laws up to date with emerging risks and international standards.

Eight agencies are involved, including the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, Fiji Police, Ministry of Justice and Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption among others.

Gandhi adds that Fiji is working with the Australian Tax Office and New Zealand Inland Revenue to enhance technical expertise and align with global best practices with additional support from the Fiji National Provident Fund and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

