Take proactive measures, says Kurulo

Manoa Kurulo

Manoa Kurulo believes farmers need to take every proactive measure available to withstand the impact of natural disasters.

The 61-year-old is a second-generation cane farmer at Maqalevu, Nadi, which is renowned for being a flood-prone area.

The father of three says previously he had to rely on whatever little financial resources were available to help sustain him and his family and recover from the damage to their three-acre farm and property.

Article continues after advertisement

Last month, Kurulo was among the 535 farmers who received a payout of insurance claims under the Pacific Insurance and Climate Adaptation Program (PICAP).

Designed by the United Nations Capital Development Fund, farmers receive a payout for strong winds and excess rainfall.

Kurulo says his farm has already been flooded three times this year, but he was relieved to find that he received his payout immediately after the heavy rainfall experienced in the Western Division in January.

He says farmers should consider signing up for parametric micro-insurance as it provides some financial relief when disaster strikes.

Under the parametric micro-insurance, farmers choose either a $100 premium for $1000 or a $200 premium for $2000 cover.