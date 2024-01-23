Tabuya faces internal inquiry

Women's Minister Lynda Tabuya

The People’s Alliance has this afternoon confirmed that the complaint it received is about its Member of Parliament, Lynda Tabuya.

General Secretary Usaia Peter Waqatairewa, is unable to reveal further details but stated that it was lodged by a registered party member.

Waqatairewa says the complaint has been referred to the legal and national disciplinary subcommittee as provided under Section 27.5 of the People’s Alliance Party Constitution.