Tabuya chairs Emoluments Committee

The Emoluments Committee, tasked with reviewing the salaries of members of parliament, has successfully had its first meeting.

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya was appointed Chairperson during the meeting.

The Committee is composed of MPs Ro Filipe Tuisawau, Aseri Radrodro, Alvick Maharaj and Mosese Bulitavu.

The role of the committee is to review the salaries and allowances of Members of Parliament as provided for under the Parliamentary Remunerations Act 2014.

Members of Parliament can make submissions to the committee and independent experts will be engaged in the review before the committee reports back to parliament in the September sitting.