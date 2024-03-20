Swire shipping commits to waste management

[ Source : vesselfinder]

Swire Shipping Company announces additional waste management initiatives in Fiji to provide a healthier environment for future generations.

Regional Manager Alex Pattison says the company is dedicated to creating a circular economy and will continue strengthening its cooperation with Moana Taka to address urgent waste management issues.

The Swire Shipping management has, over the years, realized that the company is also part of the problem when it comes to waste management.

“So in the Pacific, where there’s a shortage of sustainable recycling plants, waste management is a pressing issue for all of us. Over the years, we realized that we were also part of the problem. We bring in goods from our customers, but we have to do something with them.

Pattison emphasizes that non-commercial garbage and recycling materials are transported by the shipping company.

“To date, we’ve shipped over 2000 tons of waste to other facilities around the world. To commemorate today’s Recycling Day. This is the 6th anniversary of the Moana Taka program, and we are very proud to say that we are going to continue till 2026.”

USAID Mission Director Zema Semunegus says that the impact of these initiatives has already been evident, noting significant progress.

Swire Shipping’s commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship sets a positive example for businesses in the region by investing in waste management and embracing the circular economy, paving the way for a more sustainable future in Fiji.