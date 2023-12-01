Swift action leads to arrest of alleged robbery duo

[Source: Fiji Police Force: Facebook]

Valelevu Police acted swiftly to arrest two men allegedly involved in an aggravated robbery in Nadera, Nasinu yesterday afternoon.

SSP Wate Vocevoce, the Divisional Police Commander South, stated that the victim, a 14-year-old student, was taking a shortcut from his school when the two suspects approached him.

They stole his mobile phone and ear pods before fleeing the scene.

According to SSP Vocevoce, the alleged incident occurred after midday, and the two were apprehended later in the afternoon.

In a case reported last month, a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery along Wairua Road in Tamavua has been charged and will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.



The accused allegedly assaulted and robbed a taxi driver on November 24th, stealing cash, a mobile phone, and assorted items worth over $1,200.

He has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

SSP Vocevoce emphasizes that operations in the Southern Division are focused on increasing visibility this festive season with the ‘boots on the ground’ concept, covering settlements and densely populated areas to counter thefts and other opportunistic crimes.