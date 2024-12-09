Suva hosts committee for maritime education

[Source: The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji - MSAF/Facebook]

Suva hosted the first steering committee for maritime education in the South Pacific.

This meeting is part of a collaborative initiative between the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji and the Korea Institute of Maritime and Fisheries Technology.

The partnership aims to address the increasing demand for maritime education and training across the region.

Distinguished experts were present who provided valuable insights into KIMFT’s role in the Capacity Building Project.

Representatives from Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, and Tuvalu attended the meeting, united in their goal of enhancing maritime education.

The committee members acknowledged that, given the region’s diverse needs, a unified development approach would be more effective than addressing each nation’s needs individually.

A key outcome of today’s meeting was the contribution to KIMFT’s upcoming projects for 2025 and 2026, which will focus on Capacity Building for Maritime and Fisheries Education and Training in Pacific Island Countries.

These projects aim to develop sustainable, tailored educational programs that meet local demands while supporting broader regional development.

This initiative represents a crucial step in establishing a robust maritime education framework for the Pacific, equipping island nations with the skills and resources necessary to thrive in the global maritime and fisheries sectors.