Suva High Court freezes properties tied to major drug case

Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook

The Suva High Court has granted a Restraining Order application concerning two properties that are linked to the 4.1 tonne of drug case which is currently on trial in the Lautoka High Court.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had filed an application in the Civil High Court.

The application pertains to a land comprising an area of 1293 square meters, a property and land comprising of 1157 square meters, in Denarau, Nadi, identified during a financial investigation as properties used to store 4.1 tonne of drugs.

Article continues after advertisement

The properties are worth $8.8 million and is linked to one of the accused person, Justin Ho who is currently on trial facing several drug related charges.

The ODPP in its application is also seeking a final order for these two properties to be forfeited to the State.

The Restraining Order granted by the High Court ensures the assets remain preserved pending the determination of the forfeiture application.

In another matter, the ODPP has filed a civil forfeiture application in relation to another drug related offending with properties suspected to be proceeds of crime.

This matter is fixed for hearing on 30 September this year.

The ODPP is realigning its strategic focus to intensify efforts towards the identification and seizure of assets suspected to be linked to criminal activities, particularly drug related offending.

The ODPP is determined to disrupt and dismantle criminal enterprises by targeting the financial incentives derived from illegal means.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.