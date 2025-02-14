Suva florists see high demand for bouquets

Suva’s florists were bustling with activity today as customers flocked to buy bouquets for Valentine’s Day, with many vendors seeing an increase in demand for fresh flowers.

Serumili Bainivalu, a florist at Suva Market, said her bouquet prices remained the same as usual, but the selection of flowers changed for the occasion.

“We put different flowers, like real roses, and adjust the price accordingly.”

Bainivalu noted that competition among florists had grown, pushing them to offer unique arrangements each year.

She said that she received around 100 bouquet orders this year, with some priced as high as $100.

“My customers, like this year, I think I have almost 100 bouquet orders. Like in the morning, everyone was buying bouquets for their loved ones.”

Maria Kaitani, another florist at Suva Market, has been selling flowers for 15 years. She said orders had been coming in throughout the week.

“I’ve been receiving orders since Monday, and today is a bit relaxed because most orders were picked up earlier.”

Kaitani sources her flowers from Tailevu, Wainimbuka, Naitasiri, and Lomaivuna, with deliveries arriving on Wednesday and Thursday in preparation for the rush.

She noted that prices have remained steady at $10 per bouquet, with slight variations due to competition.

Both florists agreed that flowers have become an important part of Valentine’s Day celebrations in Fiji, with Bainivalu adding that love outweighs money on this special day.

