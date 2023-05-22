Suspect in custody for allegedly stabbing partner

A 42-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his partner and set fire to the home they were occupying in Lautoka is now in custody.

Police confirm the man was arrested yesterday.

It is alleged that the suspect stabbed the victim during an argument and later set fire to the house before fleeing the scene with their two children.

The incident occurred on Dreketi Feeder Road in Lautoka.

The victim remains admitted at Lautoka Hospital.

