Surge in domestic violence cases

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre has reported an increase in clients seeking counselling this year, with over 3,000 women reaching out for support.

More than 60 percent of these cases are related to domestic violence and involve abuse within families.

The FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali highlights the growing concern over the rising number of cases, emphasizing that domestic violence continues to be a critical problem in the community.

She said in addition to domestic violence, there has been a disturbing prevalence of other forms of sexual violence.

“We also have rape cases, we have child rape cases, and other types of sexual assaults, sexual harassments, and property issues and other related issues including elderly cases.”

Ali states that FWCC has been receiving numerous phone calls from individuals seeking support.

While many cases have been referred to the police, Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew reiterated the force’s zero tolerance policy on domestic violence.

“We can just advise you, if you come and report against your husband, we will do the process. At the end of the day and you come back running, no, no, can I withdraw my complaint. We cannot do that because it will go around again, it will end up to another person and that person will say, police have reconciled.”

FWCC continues to work collaboratively to address the rising incidence of domestic and sexual violence, with a shared commitment to supporting victims and holding perpetrators accountable.