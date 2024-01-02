Surge in child tooth issues

[Source: Hurst Pediatric Dentistry]

The Ministry of Health has noted an increase in the prevalence of tooth decay and tooth swelling among children aged five to fifteen.

Colonial War Memorial Hospital, on a monthly basis, witnesses over 150 cases, with over 50 percent of them being linked to tooth decay.

Senior Dentist Dr John Susau adds that majority cases are detected during school visits and outreach programs.

He also highlights the trend and consequences associated with delayed presentations.

“We’ve had a lot of cases of children under the age of twelve that have presented late, coming in with facial swelling, and that’s basically tooth decay that has led to infection spreading from the tooth to other parts of the mouth and towards the neck region.”

Dr Susau encourages parents and guardians to grant consent for their children’s dental check-ups and treatment.

He emphasizes that this can help the Ministry effectively tackle dental-related issues and prevent them from worsening.