Support may harness talent through Broadway

Pioneering the Broadway scene in Fiji, Mamma Mia has proven to be a platform for showcasing hidden talent ranging from all age ranges.

The musical showed promise after selling over 4000 tickets in the two weeks as well as selling out seats on its final week.

Mamma Mia Musical Director, Michael Payer, says with sufficient funding and support, Broadway could become a prevalent form of entertainment and provide a platform for local artists to showcase their talents.

“We’ve proven that we have got a great show and we’ve got great talent we can put out there. Now it’s a question of getting the support that’s consistently there standing this up to make sure that everyone in the community is able to benefit from what can come in the long term”.

Payer is optimistic that with adequate funding, productions could be scheduled weekly, featuring fresh leads in the cast to pave the path for emerging talent.