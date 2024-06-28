Support for MSMEs to be intensified

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica says Fiji has historically fallen short in providing adequate support to micro small and medium enterprises.

Kamikamica says they are now taking significant steps to enhance the growth and development of MSME.

He says they are now developing a strategy tailored specifically for MSMEs.

“So we intend to continue focusing on MSMEs and helping them grow business. You know, the 18% of GDP, I’ve been on record saying that I hope we can get up to 30% over the next 5 to 10 years. But that will require concerted policy and very clear direction.”

Kamikamica says the government is committed to creating pathways for MSME’s to expand.