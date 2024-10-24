Success and challenges in empowering women

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji / Facebook]

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya outlines key government initiatives aimed at advancing economic opportunities for women, sharing Fiji’s successes and challenges in empowering women economically.

Speaking during the 2024 Asia Pacific Care Forum in Thailand, Tabuya notes the findings of the 2023 Fiji Country Gender Assessment, highlighting Fiji’s progress in promoting women’s economic empowerment while emphasizing the pressing need for continued efforts to dismantle the structural and social barriers that prevent women from achieving full and transformative economic empowerment.

She highlights key improvements by the Ministry in terms of women’s economic empowerment, which includes improved access to education, the expansion of digital access, and financial inclusion.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite these advancements, Tabuya acknowledges that significant challenges remain.

“Although women represent 60-65% of university students, only 46% participate in the labor force, earning on average one-third less than men; further to this, many women face barriers to healthcare access and experience widespread gender-based violence.”

The Minister stresses the importance of recognizing unpaid care work, whether it involves caring for children, the elderly, or managing households and communities, as real, valuable work.

She called for policies and programs to support women in these roles, enabling them to enhance their participation in the workforce.

The minister’s participation in the forum reflects Fiji’s strong commitment to fostering an inclusive economy that empowers women across all sectors.