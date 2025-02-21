Study seeks real change for disabled kids

Access to education remains a major challenge for children with disabilities in Fiji, with some public schools refusing admission due to a lack of resources and specialized support.

Despite legal frameworks promoting inclusivity, barriers such as physical inaccessibility, societal stigma and limited disability-inclusive programs continue to exclude many from the education system.

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission today launched a baseline study to assess the rights and needs of children with disabilities across the country.

The 12-month research will focus on education, healthcare, and access to essential services, gathering data to inform future policies.

Commissioner Veena Singh pointed out that children with disabilities are three times more likely to have never attended school compared to their peers.

She spoke about the need for solutions that address these inequalities, noting that while Fiji has made policy strides, gaps remain in understanding how these measures impact daily lives.

“So for any good decisions to be made, it requires good data and information. So important progress has also been made in recent years to improve data collection on children with disabilities, which can help inform policy and programs.”

Fiji has aligned its policies with international frameworks, including the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The 2018 Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act reinforced these commitments, leading to the formation of the National Council of People with Disabilities.

Despite these advancements, Singh pointed out that existing research has largely focused on general children’s rights, with limited data on how factors such as disability type, gender, socioeconomic status, and location influence access to education and services.

She states that Fiji has made progress in disability data collection, citing the 2017 national census and the 2021 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey, which found that 8.8 percent of children aged two to 17 experience difficulty functioning in at least one domain.

The disability rights movement has played a key role in advocating for inclusive policies, with groups like the Fiji Disabled People’s Federation pushing for stronger legal protections.

Singh says that the baseline study will not only identify challenges but also document success stories to help reduce stigma, empower communities and highlight effective inclusion strategies.

HRADC Chair Pravesh Sharma outlined the Commission’s broader role, which includes human rights education, advocacy and legislative review.

“We receive complaints. We investigate. We try and conciliate or mediate or refer to other agencies.We look at current legislation and proposed legislation to ensure their human rights principles are complied with.”

Singh explained that beyond investigating complaints and mediating disputes, the commission ensures Fiji’s compliance with international treaties and conventions, reinforcing Fiji’s obligations to protect the rights of all citizens, including those with disabilities.

The study’s findings are expected to guide future policy decisions, ensuring that children with disabilities in Fiji receive equal opportunities to education and essential services.

