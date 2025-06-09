Students explore automotive careers at Open Day

Tertiary students and young people had the opportunity to learn about career pathways in the automotive industry at Asco Motors’ first Open Day at its Nabua dealership yesterday.

The event allowed students to see practical training opportunities offered through partnerships with institutions such as FNU, PolyTech, and Nadave Training Centre.

Asco Motors General Manager People and Culture Avnit Sundar says the Open Day was carefully planned to give aspiring automotive professionals insight into the industry.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve got different institutes come in, including FNU and PolyTech, so that makes students understand if they want a career with Asco Motors they can go through these institutes as well and they can come into Asco Motors and do their practical as well. Furthermore, we’ve signed MoUs with PolyTech, FNU, and Nadave Training Centre so that students from there can come and do their practical at Asco Motors.”

He also stresses that safety and quality remain a priority.

“The first station after safety is showing that we’ve got different equipment for training as well, AC, wheel alignment, electrical, the different levels of equipment — and when we go into our body and paint workshop we show the different tools and equipment we’re using in body and paint to make sure that we are giving the best service to the customers.”

Sevens rugby legend and Asco Motors brand ambassador Waisale Serevi says the initiative provides valuable guidance for young people.

“I believe it answers a lot of questions for all the kids out there who want to do this trade and it’s an opportunity for them to come out and learn the trade.”

Yesterday’s Open Day provided students with hands-on exposure to the automotive sector and highlighted the skills and training required to pursue a career in the industry.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.