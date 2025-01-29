Student safety important: Radrodro

Parents and guardians are urged to use their discretion when sending children to school during this rainy weather.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says all parents and guardians must ensure the safety and welfare of their children.

He is advising parents to monitor the weather and make the necessary decisions in terms of whether or not to send their children to school, especially for those living in flood-prone areas.

Radrodro says teachers and school management should also make the necessary call if schools are to remain open or close for the day.

He is also encouraging divisional education officers to liaise with schools respectively.

The Minister adds that it is the first week of school and teachers are requested to understand the plight of students who may be affected by the current weather conditions.