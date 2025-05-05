Strengthening mental health support is crucial: Vanawalu

[File Photo]

The need for comprehensive mental health services has significantly increased in recent years.

Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Vanawalu says that ongoing global challenges, social pressures, and the digital age have led to rising stress, anxiety, and other mental health issues among Fijian youth.

He stresses the importance of developing an effective mental health strategy in schools, noting that early intervention and support can significantly impact students’ lives.

Vanawalu says reports show a growing number of students seeking help for depression and related disorders, reflecting the real pressures they face in their educational journey.

“Social stigma and discrimination against people with mental health issues are rife and serve as a barrier. Some people avoid getting the help they need because of fear of being stigmatized, which only worsens their problems and makes recovery more difficult.”

He adds that to address mental health issues, training on positive behavior, intervention, and sports has been provided, promoting a school-wide approach to overcoming negative patterns.

Supporting this point, Assistant Minister of Health Penioni Ravunawa highlighted a 2022 study involving 1,119 adults, which showed that 45% of people are affected by anxiety and 49% by depression.

“The ministry continues to engage in cross-sectional and multi-stakeholder initiatives to address mental health issues in targeted communities. Our mental health team has joined the Nasinu Hands-on Initiative with the Nasinu Town Council and other stakeholders and has targeted schools.”

Ravunawa is urging other partners to join the ministry in supporting and managing mental health issues in villages and communities that lack the necessary services.

