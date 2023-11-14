Store water now: Ro Filipe

Intermittent water supply and low water pressure in some parts of the Central Division have been attributed to clogging at the Savura Raw Water intake.

Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the recent heavy downpour brought on by Tropical Cyclone Mal has led to rising water levels and causing debris to block the intake, affecting some areas in Lami and Tamavua.

Ro Filipe says people must now store water as the adverse weather condition from TC Mal could lead to more blockages in Water Authority of Fiji facilities, leading to water disruptions.

The Minister is calling on Fijians to save and store water now.

He adds WAF is on standby to monitor the current situation, and will be assessing any issues that may arise as a result of TC Mal.