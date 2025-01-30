Stolen taxi sought in Savusavu

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Savusavu Police are requesting information regarding the whereabouts of a turquoise blue hybrid taxi with registration LT 7072.

Police say the taxi was hired at approximately 11:00 pm last night by a man from the Naodamu taxi base.

On Kutty Street in Naodamu, Labasa, two other men boarded the taxi and requested to be taken to Delailabasa.

During the journey, one of the suspects allegedly grabbed the driver from behind and forced him into the back seat while another suspect drove.

The driver was later abandoned at Baloca, Dreketi.

Police report that this morning, at approximately 11:00 am, the same taxi was allegedly used in a robbery at Sewaks Shop in Vatudamu, Navava, Savusavu.

Anyone with information about the taxi, registration LT 7072, is urged to call 9905 722.