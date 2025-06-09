Stolen futures prompt renewed action

Acting Minister for Employment Filimoni Vosarogo speaking during World Day against Child Labour celebrations in Suva. Photo: Riya Mala

More than 200 children have been removed from exploitative work and returned to school as efforts to end child labour intensify.

Speaking during World Day against Child Labour celebrations, Acting Minister for Employment Filimoni Vosarogo highlighted that child labour continues to rob children of their rights, education, and future opportunities.

Vosarogo adds that despite global progress, an estimated 138 million children remain trapped in child labour worldwide, with 54 million engaged in hazardous work.

“These are not just statistics; they are stolen futures, silenced voices, and broken potential.”

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Vosarogo adds that the work of a dedicated interagency task force involving the Ministry of Employment, Fiji Police Force, and the Ministry of Social Protection has already helped children withdraw from exploitative work.

He says they are strengthening laws and social protection programs to address the root causes of child labour, including poverty and hardship.

He also emphasized that ensuring children remain in school is a shared responsibility involving parents, communities, employers, and the government.

By investing in education, Vosarogo says, Fiji can help safeguard children’s rights and create a brighter future for the next generation.