Stay and help build Fiji says Zhou Jian

China’s Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian, is calling on Chinese students to stay and build Fiji.

While speaking at the Chinese Embassy open day, Zhou Jian urged them to contribute to Fiji’s development, highlighting the 170-year economic impact of Chinese immigrants.

Chinese people began arriving in Fiji in the early 19th century, and today there are approximately 10,000 Fiji Chinese out of a population of just over 900,000.

The Ambassador says they are now a part of Fiji’s diverse community and should help with the country’s growth and development.

He is calling on students to study hard and use their education to help build Fiji’s future.

“In the future, become a talented person. Build Fiji into a beautiful country. Write your own stories. Respect others. The library is always your home.”

He is also calling on the students to learn from their ancestors and carry the Chinese legacy forward.

“Our ancestors came to Fiji to realize their dreams to create their own stories. Today, the young generations, you must inherit the spirit of struggle, unity, and dedication. Inherit diligence, solidarity, and dedication.”

He acknowledged Fiji for welcoming the Chinese people and expressed gratitude for the opportunities.

The event which was attended by students from Yat Sen School and Chinese community representatives heard stories on the struggles faced by the Chinese and how they overcame them.

Executive Director of Zens Medical Centers, Dr. Zen Low, acknowledges that learning from the different cultures around him played a significant role in his professional success and his ability to connect with a wide range of people.

“When you’re getting out of the country and where you are now. Fiji becomes your family. That’s how you succeed because then you treat everybody like a family. And that’s where you could win the hearts of the people.”

Dr. Low stresses that respect, particularly for elders, teachers, and those around us, is an essential trait for success.

He says wisdom passed down through generations can provide a strong foundation for success, no matter where life takes you.

Along with the 170th anniversary of the arrival of the Chinese in Fiji, the two countries are also celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

