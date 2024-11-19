Statistics are not just numbers but stories and pain

Save the Children Fiji Chief Executive Shairana Ali says celebrating International Day for Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect should not be about reflection but about action.

She says the focus should be on protecting children and providing them with the bright future they deserve.

Ali notes that over the past few years, Fiji has seen a disturbing trend in the increase of cases involving child abuse and neglect.

She stresses that these numbers are not just statistics; they represent real children, each with their own story and their own pain.

“These children are not statistics; they are our children. Today, as we reflect on the issues facing our children, we must ask ourselves, what kind of society are we creating for them? What actions are we taking to protect them and ensure their safety and well-being?”

Ali believes that child abuse and neglect are not isolated problems but are symptoms of deeper issues involving poverty, violence, lack of access to education, and societal indifference.

She feels that celebrating the international day for prevention of child abuse and neglect is not just about creating awareness but about sparking a conversation that leads to tangible, meaningful change.

Ali points out that even though the challenges are great, she believes that we have the capacity to make a difference.